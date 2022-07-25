 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dave’s Home Alone, How Food Follows Fashion, and a Reality-Altering Moment at Noma Tokyo

Dave sends Chris Ying to talk to Ivan Orkin about his decision to photograph the very first service at Noma Tokyo’s pop-up, and how it may have since changed the restaurant world

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images


Did one ramen chef’s last-minute decision to photograph the very first service at Noma Tokyo’s pop-up … irreversibly change the course of the restaurant world ever since? To investigate, Dave sends roving correspondent Chris Ying to talk to Ivan Orkin himself about the day in question—and then hunts for parallels in the far reaches of high fashion. Also: the state of Dave’s fridge, solo eating at home, Shakey’s PIzza, pickled jalapeños, pork chop prep, Margaret Zhang, Art Culinaire, setting up a tripod in the dining room, Moleskine sketches, the Ko black hole, and the diner-photographer Uncertainty Principle.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Ivan Orkin
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

What We Learned From Marvel’s Massive MCU Roadmap

At Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled the future of phases 4 to 6 on both the big and small screens. Here are the highlights and takeaways.

By Daniel Chin

My Chemical Romance vs. Fall Out Boy

In honor of The Ringer’s Emo Week, Rob Harvilla and Charles Holmes debate which of the two bands is better

By Charles Holmes and Rob Harvilla

Crypto Crash Part 1: Debating the Case Against Crypto

In the first of two-part series about the crypto crash, Derek is joined by financial journalist turned venture capitalist Molly Wood to give her case against cryptocurrency

By Derek Thompson

Everything You Need to Know About a Potential Juan Soto Trade

Why are the Nationals doing this? Which teams are interested? And what might it take to land the 23-year-old phenom?

By Michael Baumann

We Need to Talk About Gordy

The appearance of a rampaging chimpanzee in ‘Nope’ might seem extraneous—but it’s actually a key to understanding the movie

By A.A. Dowd

Weekend Recap With Chris Lopresti, State of the Mets With Sean Fennessey, and Looking Ahead to the Subway Series

JJ breaks down the latest in New York baseball

By John Jastremski and Sean Fennessey