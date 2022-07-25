Dave’s Home Alone, How Food Follows Fashion, and a Reality-Altering Moment at Noma Tokyo

Did one ramen chef’s last-minute decision to photograph the very first service at Noma Tokyo’s pop-up … irreversibly change the course of the restaurant world ever since? To investigate, Dave sends roving correspondent Chris Ying to talk to Ivan Orkin himself about the day in question—and then hunts for parallels in the far reaches of high fashion. Also: the state of Dave’s fridge, solo eating at home, Shakey’s PIzza, pickled jalapeños, pork chop prep, Margaret Zhang, Art Culinaire, setting up a tripod in the dining room, Moleskine sketches, the Ko black hole, and the diner-photographer Uncertainty Principle.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Ivan Orkin
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
