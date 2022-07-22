 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fighting the Neighborhood on Vacation

Jason and Tony also go through the latest news with the Cubs, White Sox, and Bears and Jason gives congratulates 670 The Score for celebrating 30 years

By Jason Goff
92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images


Jason returns from vacation and opens the show by sharing his real feelings on vacation before reminiscing about how he built his sports card collection as a kid (03:01). He also shares that he was involved in a car accident that led to a wild interaction (14:08). As MLB teams return from the All-Star break, Jason and Tony go through the latest news with the Cubs, White Sox, and Bears (42:12). Lastly, Jason congratulates 670 The Score for celebrating 30 years (01:18:42).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Biden Tests Positive for COVID, and a Chappelle Show Is Canceled

Plus, Rachel and Van get into Ne-Yo’s comments regarding R. Kelly and separating art from artist

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Russillo Book Club: ‘Led Zeppelin: The Biography’ by Bob Spitz. Plus, Life Advice.

Russillo is joined by journalist and author Bob Spitz to discuss his biography of Led Zeppelin. Then, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions.

By Ryen Russillo

‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Freakout

Joanna and Mal discuss what’s to come in the ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Why It Seems Like So Many Countries Are Falling Apart

Political scientist Ian Bremmer joins Derek to discuss the many crises taking place around the world, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prime minister exits in the U.K. and Italy, wildfires in Europe, economic collapses in Turkey and El Salvador, and more

By Derek Thompson

The Dark History of Victoria’s Secret

Juliet Litman is joined by Zack Peter to talk about the new documentary series ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’

By Juliet Litman

More Caviar Bumps, Review-Themed Extortion, and Tasting Canned Cocktails

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss what went wrong in a viral Instacart TikTok, share their Personal Food News, and more

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby