Fighting the Neighborhood on Vacation



Jason returns from vacation and opens the show by sharing his real feelings on vacation before reminiscing about how he built his sports card collection as a kid (03:01). He also shares that he was involved in a car accident that led to a wild interaction (14:08). As MLB teams return from the All-Star break, Jason and Tony go through the latest news with the Cubs, White Sox, and Bears (42:12). Lastly, Jason congratulates 670 The Score for celebrating 30 years (01:18:42).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

