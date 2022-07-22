 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Captain’ Episode 2, Featuring Jeff Nelson

The former Yankees pitcher also discusses his time with the team

By John Jastremski
2001 AllStar Game - National League v American League Getty Images


(01:24) — EPISODE 2: JJ and JackO recap the second episode of The Captain and pick their favorite memory, MVP of the episode, and the Michael Corleone Moment.

(54:18) — JEFF NELSON: Former Yankees pitcher Jeff Nelson returns to discuss his tenure with the team, the ‘96 World Series championship, Derek Jeter’s poise, how special 1998 was, and the infamous brawl.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live! https://spotifylive.link/ZwmTaVTvbpb

Hosts: John Jastremski and John “JackO” O’Connell
Guest: Jeff Nelson
Producer: Stefan Anderson

