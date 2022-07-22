‘The Captain’ Episode 2, Featuring Jeff Nelson



(01:24) — EPISODE 2: JJ and JackO recap the second episode of The Captain and pick their favorite memory, MVP of the episode, and the Michael Corleone Moment.

(54:18) — JEFF NELSON: Former Yankees pitcher Jeff Nelson returns to discuss his tenure with the team, the ‘96 World Series championship, Derek Jeter’s poise, how special 1998 was, and the infamous brawl.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live! https://spotifylive.link/ZwmTaVTvbpb

Hosts: John Jastremski and John “JackO” O’Connell

Guest: Jeff Nelson

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify