 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

O’Malley’s Big Test, Diaz’s Chances, UFC 280 Is Stacked, UFC London Preview, and More

The guys discuss Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Nathan Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 222: O’Malley v Soukhamthath Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images


3PAC take to Spotify Live to react to all the wild news in MMA this week: Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and the rest of the stacked UFC 280 card. Plus, Nathan Diaz’s chances vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and a full UFC London preview. That, as well as a ton of entertaining calls, including a cameo from TST in London!

Next episode: Saturday, July 23, for our UFC London post-show. Download the Spotify Live app and follow @ringermma for all the latest show updates.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Kyler Murray Got Paid. Now the Pressure Is On.

The Cardinals gave their fourth-year quarterback a mega-extension, seemingly under the belief that this team is ready to contend. It’s an understandable plan—but one that still deserves close scrutiny.

By Ben Solak

NFL and MLB Vintage Check, Mailbag, and Chris McGill From Card Ladder

Mike and Jesse discuss pricing for classic baseball and football cards

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Barbed-Wire Matches, ‘Death Before Dishonor,’ and WWE TV-14 Rumors

David and Phil discuss Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho’s barbed-wire match and all things barbed-wire matches in general

By David Shoemaker and Phil Schneider

How the Metaverse Could Transform the Entertainment Industry

Matt is joined by author Matthew Ball to discuss his new book on the Metaverse and how it will alter the future of the content and entertainment industry

By Matthew Belloni

Instant Reactions to Kyler Murray’s Extension

Kevin and Danny discuss Murray’s five-year, $230 million deal with the Cardinals and its implications for the QB market and Arizona’s upcoming season

By Kevin Clark and Danny Kelly

The Mid-Summer Mailbag

Chris and Andy discuss the ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer, some of their favorite performances of the year, and whether we’re trending back to a more traditional delineation between TV and movies

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald