O’Malley’s Big Test, Diaz’s Chances, UFC 280 Is Stacked, UFC London Preview, and More



3PAC take to Spotify Live to react to all the wild news in MMA this week: Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and the rest of the stacked UFC 280 card. Plus, Nathan Diaz’s chances vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and a full UFC London preview. That, as well as a ton of entertaining calls, including a cameo from TST in London!

Next episode: Saturday, July 23, for our UFC London post-show. Download the Spotify Live app and follow @ringermma for all the latest show updates.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Brian H. Waters

