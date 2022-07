Chris and Andy open up the mailbag to take stock of our TV landscape as we reach the midpoint of summer. They talk about the House of the Dragon trailer (1:00), some of their favorite performances of the year (23:54), and whether we’re trending back to a more traditional delineation between TV and movies (30:36).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

