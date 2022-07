Juliet is joined by Erin Foster to discuss the second episode of The Bachelorette. They talk through the rules of the show and Jesse Palmer’s role as host (1:10), weigh in on Gabby’s and Rachel’s relationships thus far (11:17), and then review the styling choices made for both women (34:03).

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Erin Foster

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Additional Production Assistance: Jade Whaley

