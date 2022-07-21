 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Memorable Meals Dave Has Ever Had, the Power of Not Knowing, and the Lure of the List

Dave and Chris consider the ever-expanding restaurant-recommendation complex, and the risks and rewards of going off-grid

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Little Havana, Miami, Florida, El Pub restaurant menu with Cubano coffee mug Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


How the heck are we supposed to figure out where to eat in 2022 anyway? On the heels of an unforeseen but absurdly good Peking duck dinner, Dave and Chris consider the ever-expanding restaurant-recommendation complex, and the risks and rewards of going off the grid. Plus: mummy innards, not watching the trailer, crispy shrimp, the penicillin principle, Ben Wallace, eating turbot at Elkano, an L.A. restaurant trinity, Dave in Japan, Kappabashi Yakitori, Oriental Garden, on-set lunch, overlooking the good-to-great, and the culinary version of Jimi Hendrix.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

