AFC West Betting Preview



JJ, Raheem, and Austin begin their NFL division previews with perhaps the best division in football: the AFC West. They discuss whether the Chargers have the firepower to finally win the division (2:00) and how the Chiefs will look without Tyreek Hill (8:00). Then, they break down what to expect from the Russell Wilson–led Broncos (15:00) and from Josh McDaniels in his first year as Raiders head coach (22:00). Finally, they close the show by ranking all four teams and picking their favorite bets (28:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Austin Gayle

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

