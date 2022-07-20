 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AFC West Betting Preview

JJ, Raheem, and Austin discuss whether the Chargers have the firepower to finally win the division, how the Chiefs will look without Tyreek Hill, and what to expect from the Russell Wilson–led Broncos

By John Jastremski and Austin Gayle
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images


JJ, Raheem, and Austin begin their NFL division previews with perhaps the best division in football: the AFC West. They discuss whether the Chargers have the firepower to finally win the division (2:00) and how the Chiefs will look without Tyreek Hill (8:00). Then, they break down what to expect from the Russell Wilson–led Broncos (15:00) and from Josh McDaniels in his first year as Raiders head coach (22:00). Finally, they close the show by ranking all four teams and picking their favorite bets (28:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Austin Gayle
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

