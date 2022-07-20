 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Boomer Esiason on Callers, Cohosts, and 15 Years at WFAN

Bryan is joined by CBS Sports radio host Boomer Esiason to discuss his transition from NFL quarterback to broadcast and radio host

By Bryan Curtis
Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage


Bryan is joined by CBS Sports radio host Boomer Esiason to talk through his career starting as an NFL quarterback transitioning to broadcast and radio host. They revisit Esiason’s first experiences in media, reflect on his time working with Craig Carton tackling stories such as Rex Ryan’s foot fetish, discuss working alongside current cohost Gregg “Gio” Giannotti, and touch on covering different teams and sports.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Boomer Esiason
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

