5 Lessons You Can’t Forget From 2021

The guys run through the lessons they learned from the 2021 season before they read through some listener emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
We leave every fantasy football season with many lessons learned, but after a long offseason, we often fail to recall those crucial former takeaways as we gear up for our next fantasy draft. Luckily, we knew this would happen and have seen the movie Memento. We run through the past lessons we learned by deciphering the fantasy tattoos we left on ourselves after the 2021 season.

(1:42) - News
(11:45) - 5 Lessons
(57:15) - Listener Emails

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

