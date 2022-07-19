5 Lessons You Can’t Forget From 2021



We leave every fantasy football season with many lessons learned, but after a long offseason, we often fail to recall those crucial former takeaways as we gear up for our next fantasy draft. Luckily, we knew this would happen and have seen the movie Memento. We run through the past lessons we learned by deciphering the fantasy tattoos we left on ourselves after the 2021 season.

(1:42) - News

(11:45) - 5 Lessons

(57:15) - Listener Emails

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts