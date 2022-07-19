Breaking! Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev Booked for Sept. 10: Full Reaction and News.



In an emergency edition of the show, 3PAC take to Spotify Live to react just minutes after ESPN reported the official booking of Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev for the main event of UFC 279 on Sept. 10 in Las Vegas. The guys discuss how the fight came together, if this is an ill-advised move for Diaz at this point in his career, which fighter will have more pressure on him, what Jake Paul has to do with this, and more. Plus, a special guest stops by and the guys take official predictions from members of the best community in MMA (45:00).

Next episode: Thursday, July 21, to preview UFC London. Download the Spotify Live app and follow @ringermma for all the latest show updates.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

