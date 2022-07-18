 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 4 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny try to figure out when in the timeline Christina’s story is taking place before they go to Theory Corner to discuss their second half predictions

By Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
Joanna, David, and Danny break down ‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 4, “Generation Loss.” First, they briefly recap everything that happened in the episode (5:25) before analyzing each story line—starting with figuring out when in the timeline Christina’s story is taking place (11:52). Later, they go to Theory Corner to discuss what they think will happen in the second half of the season (54:32).

If you have any questions or thoughts about ‘Westworld,’ you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

