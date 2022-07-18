‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 4 Recap



Joanna, David, and Danny break down ‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 4, “Generation Loss.” First, they briefly recap everything that happened in the episode (5:25) before analyzing each story line—starting with figuring out when in the timeline Christina’s story is taking place (11:52). Later, they go to Theory Corner to discuss what they think will happen in the second half of the season (54:32).

If you have any questions or thoughts about ‘Westworld,’ you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify