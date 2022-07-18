 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astrophysics, What’s Good, and a Double-Take-Worthy Dispatch From Atlanta

After spending the first half of the show grappling with the existential questions, from the prehistory of the known universe to the future of going out to eat, Dave and Chris collect some on-the-ground intel from two longtime experts on life in the ATL: Stephen Satterfield and, of course, Steven Satterfield

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
After spending the first half of the show grappling with the existential questions, from the prehistory of the known universe to the future of going out to eat, Dave and Chris collect some on-the-ground intel from two longtime experts on life in the ATL: Stephen Satterfield and, of course, Steven Satterfield. Also covered: Gaten Matarazzo, Ina Garten, physicist sellouts, infinite Big Bangs, Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, good meals at bad restaurants, Noma Tokyo, Copenhagen Chinese food, fried mozzarella and caviar, fast-forwarding through the scary parts, and Chris moving to L.A.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guests: Stephen Satterfield and Steven Satterfield
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

