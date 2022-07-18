Astrophysics, What’s Good, and a Double-Take-Worthy Dispatch From Atlanta



After spending the first half of the show grappling with the existential questions, from the prehistory of the known universe to the future of going out to eat, Dave and Chris collect some on-the-ground intel from two longtime experts on life in the ATL: Stephen Satterfield and, of course, Steven Satterfield. Also covered: Gaten Matarazzo, Ina Garten, physicist sellouts, infinite Big Bangs, Fishman Lobster Clubhouse, good meals at bad restaurants, Noma Tokyo, Copenhagen Chinese food, fried mozzarella and caviar, fast-forwarding through the scary parts, and Chris moving to L.A.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guests: Stephen Satterfield and Steven Satterfield

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

