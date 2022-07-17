 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi on ‘For All Mankind’

Executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi discuss the alt-history concept of the Apple TV+ series and how they use their writing to both contrast and illuminate real-world events

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
World Premiere Of Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” - Red Carpet Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images


Larry is joined by executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi to talk about their critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. They start their conversation by discussing the alt-history concept of the show and how they use their writing to both contrast and illuminate real-world events. This leads to a discussion about how different the global society would be if certain geo-political eras, in this case the Russian-U.S. space race, were altered. (8:33) Next, they debate whether or not technology can be a conduit for social change and the challenges of long-term character and story development working within the alternative reality butterfly effect they’ve created. (15:21) They then theorize on the iconic moments in history that wouldn’t be the same in the world of For All Mankind and analyze the show’s focus on the dangers of space travel. (28:20) After discussing the recent James Webb telescope and Mars images, (36:42) they end the pod by sharing their writing process, and their hopes for the future of the series. (44:11)

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guests: Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

