 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC Long Island Fallout: An Unfortunate Ending, Matchmaking the Featherweights, Simon Wants O’Malley, and Who’s Next For Valentina?

3PAC take to Spotify Live seconds after the end of an exciting day on Long Island

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC Fight Night: Ortega v Rodriguez Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


Seconds after the end of an exciting day on Long Island, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to discuss:

  • A disappointing finish to Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez, and where the featherweight division will go from here (00:48)
  • Jack Shore’s first career loss (29:42)
  • Miesha Tate’s uninspiring flyweight debut (33:10)
  • Ricky Simon’s callout of Sean O’Malley and if that fight makes sense for “The Suga’ Show”
  • Interesting tidbits from Dana White’s post-fight press conference

Plus calls from the best community in MMA (40:30), featuring more on the future of Nathan Diaz and the introduction of Killashaw’s newest enemy.

Next episode: Thursday, July 21, to preview UFC London. Download the Spotify Live app or follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the latest updates.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Doja Cat’s Beef With Noah Schnapp, More Khloe and Tristan Drama, and Armie Hammer’s New Job

Plus, an Olsen twins classic Cringe Mode

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

‘The Rings of Power’ Trailer, Plus the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale

Joanna and Mal are also joined by ‘Ms. Marvel’ head writer Bisha K. Ali

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Offseason Reactions and Future Projections

Chris and Seerat talk Deandre Ayton’s new contract, Kevin Durant’s future, Kenny Lofton Jr. and Chet Holmgren’s performances at summer league, and more

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Garcia-Fortuna and Paul–Rahman Jr. Picks

Kevin and Raheem talk boxing, including the Ryan Garcia–Javier Fortuna bout, their favorite picks, and what this fight could do for the landscape of boxing

By Kevin Clark

Jen Shah Pleads Guilty, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 10, and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 6

Plus, Rachel and Callie Curry debate each other in the new Is It Morally Corrupt segment

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and 1 more

The Uncertain Futures of Netflix, Hulu, and Apple

Matt is joined by LightShed’s Rich Greenfield to discuss the misperceptions of Netflix, Apple, and Hulu in the streaming ecosystem

By Matthew Belloni