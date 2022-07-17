UFC Long Island Fallout: An Unfortunate Ending, Matchmaking the Featherweights, Simon Wants O’Malley, and Who’s Next For Valentina?

Seconds after the end of an exciting day on Long Island, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to discuss:
- A disappointing finish to Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez, and where the featherweight division will go from here (00:48)
- Jack Shore’s first career loss (29:42)
- Miesha Tate’s uninspiring flyweight debut (33:10)
- Ricky Simon’s callout of Sean O’Malley and if that fight makes sense for “The Suga’ Show”
- Interesting tidbits from Dana White’s post-fight press conference
Plus calls from the best community in MMA (40:30), featuring more on the future of Nathan Diaz and the introduction of Killashaw’s newest enemy.
Next episode: Thursday, July 21, to preview UFC London. Download the Spotify Live app or follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the latest updates.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
