‘The Rings of Power’ Trailer, Plus the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale



Joanna and Mal travel into the fires of Mount Doom to take a look at the soaring new trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (06:50). Then they dive deep into the explosive season finale of Ms. Marvel (34:07). Later, they also talk about the famous utterance of a particular word and what it means for the entire MCU (80:50). Finally, they are also joined by Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali to discuss all the possibilities Ms. Marvel brings (1:57:13).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Guest: Bisha K. Ali

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

