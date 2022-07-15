 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The Rings of Power’ Trailer, Plus the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale

Joanna and Mal are also joined by ‘Ms. Marvel’ head writer Bisha K. Ali

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Amazon


Joanna and Mal travel into the fires of Mount Doom to take a look at the soaring new trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (06:50). Then they dive deep into the explosive season finale of Ms. Marvel (34:07). Later, they also talk about the famous utterance of a particular word and what it means for the entire MCU (80:50). Finally, they are also joined by Ms. Marvel head writer Bisha K. Ali to discuss all the possibilities Ms. Marvel brings (1:57:13).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Guest: Bisha K. Ali
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Addition Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

Offseason Reactions and Future Projections

Chris and Seerat talk Deandre Ayton’s new contract, Kevin Durant’s future, Kenny Lofton Jr. and Chet Holmgren’s performances at summer league, and more

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Garcia-Fortuna and Paul–Rahman Jr. Picks

Kevin and Raheem talk boxing, including the Ryan Garcia–Javier Fortuna bout, their favorite picks, and what this fight could do for the landscape of boxing

By Kevin Clark

Jen Shah Pleads Guilty, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 10, and ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Episode 6

Plus, Rachel and Callie Curry debate each other in the new Is It Morally Corrupt segment

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and 1 more

The Uncertain Futures of Netflix, Hulu, and Apple

Matt is joined by LightShed’s Rich Greenfield to discuss the misperceptions of Netflix, Apple, and Hulu in the streaming ecosystem

By Matthew Belloni

The Euros Heat Up and Raheem Sterling’s Move to Chelsea

Ian, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Mayowa Quadri chat about who look like the favorites at this stage of the Euros and what Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea could mean for other players on the squad

By Ian Wright

Jeremy Sochan Is the Spurs’ Latest International Man of Mystery

No NBA franchise has mined more overseas talent than San Antonio. Will this year’s lottery pick continue the team’s storied tradition of international success stories? The Spurs may have found a player as singular off the floor as he is on it.

By Damian Burchardt