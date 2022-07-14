Nathan Diaz Interview Behind the Scenes, Jake Paul’s Big Test, and UFC Long Island Preview



The kings of Spotify Live—Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall—take to the world’s largest social audio app to discuss:

—If the winner of Saturday’s Brian Ortega–Yair Rodriguez main event is in line for the next featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski (4:40)

—Light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka saying that Glover Teixeira deserves a title rematch (26:57)

—Ariel’s CRAZY week and all the details behind his special Tuesday interview with Nathan Diaz. Plus, how will UFC respond? (34:37)

—Takeaways from the Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. press conference earlier this week (57:18)

And of course, calls from the best community in MMA!

Next episode: Saturday, July 16, immediately following the end of Ortega vs. Rodriguez on ABC. Download the Spotify Live app today or follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify for all the latest details.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

