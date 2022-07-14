 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Boring Players Who Will Win You a Title

Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck discuss the players who won’t turn any heads during your draft, but could win you the league

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


We spend so much time talking about players, sleepers, the sexy guys with upside—we’re going to do the opposite—we’re going to put together the All-Boring Team, a.k.a. the most boring fantasy team possible that could still win your league. These players will not turn any heads during your draft, but they will after you win your league.

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Ringer Fantasy Football Show

The Latest

Bashir Salahuddin and the Comedy of Black Chicago

Bashir discusses his journey from the South Side of Chicago to Hollywood, defining the many aspects of comedy, and his starring role in the summer blockbuster ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Bakari Sellers

The ‘Last Song Standing’ Episode 1 Syllabus: ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’

Join Charles Holmes and Cole Cuchna as they break down the album that changed the trajectory of Kendrick Lamar’s career and see if they can get a little closer to crowning the rapper’s best song

By Charles Holmes and Cole Cuchna

Are We In or Out on In-N-Out?

Dave, Chris, and Noelle break down what In-N-Out does so well, why Dave just can’t let love in for the burger chain, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Funny Girl Revival Recasting

Jodi and Kate break down the Beanie Feldstein–Lea Michele drama on Broadway

By Jodi Walker and Kate Halliwell

Three Ways the Elon Musk–Twitter Showdown Could End

Law professor Brian Quinn joins to discuss what’s next for the social media platform

By Derek Thompson

The Never-ending Quest to Adapt ‘Resident Evil’

The latest take on the horror franchise—this time a series on Netflix—may explore familiar territory, but it’s a respectable genre effort nonetheless

By Miles Surrey