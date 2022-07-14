 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Are We In or Out on In-N-Out?

Dave, Chris, and Noelle break down what In-N-Out does so well, why Dave just can’t let love in for the burger chain, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images


In-N-Out Burger has had an almost unparalleled run as one of the most beloved operations in the western U.S., but there’s still one holdout rolling doubtfully past the drive-thru. His name is Dave Chang. Dave, Chris, and Noelle break down what In-N-Out does so well, and why he can’t just let love in. Also discussed: all-out waffles, North Korean noodles, Dave’s Park’s BBQ order, Southern California mumbo-jumbo, small-town athleticism, jalapeño poppers, the perfect iceberg lettuce, eating a hamburger at 10:30 a.m., Noelle’s In-N-Out instructions, data-driven drive-thrus, faith-based French fry preferences, the world’s tiniest toaster oven, orbital ordering systems, the In-N-Out Art of War, and the best thing to eat in your car.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

