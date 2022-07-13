 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 8

Ben and Joanna react to Gus and Lalo’s confrontation, dissect the episode’s haunting opening scene, and theorize what will happen in the final episodes of the series

By Ben Lindbergh and Joanna Robinson
AMC


Joanna and Ben get together to celebrate the triumphant return of the final season of Better Call Saul, and begin their conversation by discussing Episodes 8’s haunting opening scene. They then talk about Lalo’s moral code throughout the series, and if his tragic end was respectful to it (12:35). Then they dissect the Jimmy/Saul dichotomy and Kim’s loyalty to him, particularly within the construct of their relationship with Lalo (16:09). Next, they look at the tie-ins between Better Call Saul and the movie Born Yesterday, which is featured in the episode, and the intricacies Gilligan and Co. have employed to develop each of the characters since the beginning of the Breaking Bad universe (23:53). Finally, they debate if the final confrontation between Lalo and Gus really could’ve gone down differently, and theorize what will happen in the final stretch of the series (54:26).

Hosts: Ben Lindbergh and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

The ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale Is a Landmark Moment for the MCU

Although the episode isn’t a fully satisfying end to the season, it’s significant for the franchise at large

By Daniel Chin

‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale Instant Reactions

Plus, discussing the Marvel VFX controversy and what can be done to right the ship

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Bro All Mighty, Advice for Ronda, and Lacey to the Moon!

Plus, a Hawaii history lesson from SGG, and is it possible that the Montreal Screwjob was a work?

By Peter Rosenberg

Donovan Mitchell Destination Rankings, Plus Rob’s First Mailbag

Justin and Rob also share their favorite summer league memories and discuss the Thunder’s future

By Justin Verrier and Rob Mahoney

Germany’s Statement Win Over Spain, Plus Some Transfer Talk

Musa and Ryan are back to answer transfer-related questions about Barcelona, Paul Pogba, Wayne Rooney, and more

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Open Preview With Justin Ray

House, Hubbard, and Justin discuss potential first-time major winners, whether Tiger will make the cut, and the chances of anyone outside the top 25 winning the tournament

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard