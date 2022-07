Chris and Andy return to share their thoughts on the most recent episode of Better Call Saul. They pay homage to the show’s incredible writing (2:00), wonder what the fallout of this episode will be (15:00), and discuss whether a flash-forward is imminent (35:00). Finally, they share their thoughts on the Season 3 finale of The Boys (40:00).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

