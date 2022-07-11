‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap



Joanna, David, and Danny break down Westworld Season 4, Episode 3, “Années Folles.” First, they briefly recap everything that happened in the episode (2:27) before analyzing each story line— starting with Maeve and Caleb’s visit to a new park (17:28). Later, they discuss some theories about what is actually going on with Bernard’s story (57:52).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

