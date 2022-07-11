 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 3 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny break down Maeve and Caleb’s visit to a new park before discussing theories about Bernard’s story

By Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
Joanna, David, and Danny break down Westworld Season 4, Episode 3, “Années Folles.” First, they briefly recap everything that happened in the episode (2:27) before analyzing each story line— starting with Maeve and Caleb’s visit to a new park (17:28). Later, they discuss some theories about what is actually going on with Bernard’s story (57:52).

If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld, you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

