We’re back, baby! Juliet is joined by Callie Curry to break down the premiere of this new, unprecedented season of The Bachelorette. They give their first impressions of Gabby and Rachel as our Bachelorettes (2:00), examine the show’s confusing format (12:30), and divulge their opinions on the men (27:04).

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Callie Curry

Producer: Devon Manze

