Matt is joined by New Yorker writer Ken Auletta to discuss his new book, Hollywood Ending: Harvey Weinstein and the Culture of Silence, a biography detailing Weinstein’s rise to dominance in the film industry, his web of collusion, and his scramble to protect himself. Ken details the long and difficult process of writing and covering this story over the past two decades.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ken Auletta

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify