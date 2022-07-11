 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chris Bianco Interview Decoded

In a brief respite between his travels, Dave Chang teaches you everything you need to know about making dashi at home, then decodes his interview with Chris Bianco

By Dave Chang
Jimmy Kimmel's World Class After-Party Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Diageo


In a brief respite between his travels, Dave Chang teaches you everything you need to know about making dashi at home, then decodes his interview with Chris Bianco. He explains the classic-to-modern chef spectrum, the significance of legendary chefs Roberto Donna, Jean-Louis Palladin, and David Tanis, Bianco’s gumption in the face of titans of industry, the lifecycle of perfecting a new dish, and how failure is a crucial part of the creative process.

Host: Dave Chang
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Chris Ying, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

