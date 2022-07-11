Chris Bianco Interview Decoded



In a brief respite between his travels, Dave Chang teaches you everything you need to know about making dashi at home, then decodes his interview with Chris Bianco. He explains the classic-to-modern chef spectrum, the significance of legendary chefs Roberto Donna, Jean-Louis Palladin, and David Tanis, Bianco’s gumption in the face of titans of industry, the lifecycle of perfecting a new dish, and how failure is a crucial part of the creative process.

Host: Dave Chang

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Chris Ying, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

