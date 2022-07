Mal and Joanna return to the Upside Down to give you their latest deep dive into Episode 8 of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ (05:20). They break down each story line and what it means for the gang, starting with the adventure in Russia (21:52). Later, they break down what is happening with Eleven (56:33) and conclude with team Hawkins (68:50).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

