3PAC LIVE From Las Vegas: UFC 276 Preview, Best Vegas Memories, and Underrated Story Lines



Together again once more in Sin City, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll take to Spotify Live to preview a STACKED International Fight Week card. On today’s episode, the guys talk about:

—Sean Strickland winning the press conference and going toe-to-toe with Israel Adesanya (11:20)

—Max Holloway’s mindset headed into his trilogy title fight with Alexander Volkanovski (23:23)

—Adesanya’s place among the UFCs top fighters (27:08)

—If Pedro Munhoz is Sean O’Malley’s toughest test yet (37:52)

Plus, why Jessica-Rose Clark is must-see TV, some calls from the best community in MMA, and the guys tell some of their favorite stories from yesteryear.

Are YOU going to be in Las Vegas this weekend? If so, please join the guys at the Aria Sportsbook at 7:30pm PT for food, drinks, and fun.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

