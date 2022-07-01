Amy Kaufman on the L.A. Times’s Randall Emmett Story

Juliet is joined by L.A. Times entertainment writer Amy Kaufman to dive into her and Meg James’s bombshell piece about film producer Randall Emmett. They discuss how the story came about, how it intertwines with their recent piece on Bruce Willis’s aphasia diagnosis, and his relationship and connection with Vanderpump Rules and Lala Kent. Later, they switch gears and discuss the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and make predictions.
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Amy Kaufman
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
