Juliet is joined by Jodi Walker to dive into the bios of the 32 men vying for Gabby and Rachel’s hearts. They discuss the number of men for both Bachelorettes, weigh in on all the coaches, meet Bachelor Nation’s new set of twins, and touch on which guy would be best for each gal.

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Jodi Walker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

