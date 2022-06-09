Ms. Marvel Episode 1 Instant Reactions

Joanna and Charles come together to discuss the first episode of the newest Marvel Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel. They start with their expectations going into the show and their preliminary thoughts on the premiere (4:47). Later, they discuss the post-credit scene (46:10) and wrap up by answering some mailbag questions (1:20:17).
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Charles Holmes
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal
