Turning Creativity Into Culture With John Jay

Dave calls up John to talk about finding inspiration in unexpected places, DJing at Space Lab Yellow, learning from Juan Mari Arzak, and the problem with being obsessed with success

By Dave Chang
KAWS: Companionship In The Age Of Loneliness Opens At National Gallery Of Victoria Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images for The NGV


After spending 20 years crafting campaigns for the likes of Nike, John Jay jumped into a new role as president of global creative for Uniqlo—and there’s a lot more he wants to do yet. Dave calls up John to talk about finding inspiration in unexpected places, DJing at Space Lab Yellow, learning from Juan Mari Arzak, the glory years of Bloomingdale’s, an invitation from Ralph Lauren, invisible improvements, Mark Parker, skaters as food scouts, Ja Morant, Tadashi Yanai, omotenashi, pairing instant ramen with fresh abalone, and the problem with being obsessed with success.

Host: Dave Chang
Guest: John Jay
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

