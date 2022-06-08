A New Deshaun Watson Report, Plus the Broncos Sale and Aaron Donald’s Extension



Kevin, Nora, and Steven open by discussing the New York Times report on the additional Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuits and his actions throughout the past few years. They break down the Texans’ and Browns’ involvement, discuss a potential suspension and what this could mean for Watson’s career. They close by analyzing the Broncos being sold to the Walton-Penner group and Aaron Donald’s contract extension.

Host: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Research: Julianna Ress and Dan Comer

Copyediting: Craig Gaines and Jack McCluskey

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS