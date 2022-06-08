 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Don’t Let the Joy Suckers Get to You

The Full Go returns as Jason recaps a day that should have been sensational, but turned out to be anything but

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason recaps a day that should have been sensational, but turned out to be anything but (02:05). After Michael Kopech and the White Sox shut out the Dodgers, Jason is getting excited about the Sox once again (22:30). Darnell Mayberry from The Athletic joins the show to discuss the uncertainty surrounding Zach LaVine and whether he’ll be playing in Chicago next season (29:08). Also, Patrick Finley from the Chicago Sun-Times joins the show to discuss Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus, Khalil Mack, and the expectations for the Bears (46:33).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Darnell Mayberry and Patrick Finely
Producers: Steve Ceurti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

