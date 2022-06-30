The Fantasy Impact of Every New Head Coach

Today we’re looking at the fantasy impact of the new head coaches in the NFL. We run through each team by order of which we are most interested in, and forecast whether they will get better or worse.
(3:49) - Broncos
(12:43) - Giants
(17:33) - Raiders
(25:20) - Dolphins
(32:21) - Vikings
(37:24) - Jaguars
(43:41) - Patriots
(46:32) - Lightning round: Saints, Bucs, Bears, Texans
