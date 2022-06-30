 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Fantasy Impact of Every New Head Coach

The guys discuss which teams will be led by new faces this season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images


Today we’re looking at the fantasy impact of the new head coaches in the NFL. We run through each team by order of which we are most interested in, and forecast whether they will get better or worse.

(3:49) - Broncos
(12:43) - Giants
(17:33) - Raiders
(25:20) - Dolphins
(32:21) - Vikings
(37:24) - Jaguars
(43:41) - Patriots
(46:32) - Lightning round: Saints, Bucs, Bears, Texans

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Draft Guide!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

