 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Why did Darth Vader choose Mustafar as his seat?

By Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh
Lucasfilm

Mal and Ben team up to discuss the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (6:00). They run through the plot in its entirety (19:00), talk about why Vader chose Mustafar as his seat (31:00), and speculate on what Reva’s true motivations may be (43:00). Plus, Ben explains the backstory of the Jedis whose names appear in the safehouse (02:24:00) and Jomi joins to answer mailbag questions (02:19:00).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Next Up In The Ringer-Verse

The Latest

‘Dubai’ Premiere and ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 4

Also, a roundup of wild Bravo news

By Rachel Lindsay

Town Hall: Tom Cruise’s Pay Day, ‘LOTR’ Buzz, and HBO’s Secrets

Matt Belloni takes questions from the audience about the business of Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni

Best Props and Picks for Game 2

All that, plus a Same Game Parlay

By John Jastremski and Joe House

Analyzing Every Angle of Boston’s NBA Finals Game 1 Win

Will the Celtics’ magical fourth quarter carry over into Game 2 against the Warriors?

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Recapping an Amazing Game 1 and Witnessing the Birth of a Star

Verno and KOC recap the Celtics’ comeback victory, and KOC fully believes we are witnessing Jayson Tatum’s ascension into superstardom

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The Warriors Can’t Just Shrug Off Their Game 1 Collapse

Draymond Green downplayed the Celtics’ dramatic comeback as hot shooting, but to fully address its problems, Golden State has to look hard at its defensive decisions long before the fourth quarter

By Rob Mahoney