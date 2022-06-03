‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Mal and Ben team up to discuss the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi (6:00). They run through the plot in its entirety (19:00), talk about why Vader chose Mustafar as his seat (31:00), and speculate on what Reva’s true motivations may be (43:00). Plus, Ben explains the backstory of the Jedis whose names appear in the safehouse (02:24:00) and Jomi joins to answer mailbag questions (02:19:00).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal