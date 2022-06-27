‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 1 Recap



Joanna, David, and Danny break down the Season 4 premiere of Westworld, from the new opening title sequence to theories about how the upcoming season will play out. They start by discussing what’s going on with the flies, and getting into how Caleb’s story has changed since last season (6:32). Then, they talk about Christina and if she really is a new, human character or if she is still Dolores (21:12). They also discuss whether William is human or not, before getting into theory corner and discussing some major questions they have going forward (42:29).

If you have any questions or thoughts about Westworld, you can email Joanna, David, and Danny at EdHarrisBodySuit@gmail.com

Hosts: Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and Danny Heifetz

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

