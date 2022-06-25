 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 6 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss the finale, Leia’s involvement in the season, and fandom as a whole

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and Ben Lindbergh
Mal and Joanna are joined by Ben Lindbergh to dive deep into the heart of the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi! They begin with their initial thoughts and a discussion about fandom as a whole (4:47). They then take on the themes of the episode as Obi-Wan confronts Darth Vader once again (34:06). Later, they talk about Leia’s involvement in the season (2:09:14), then conclude with Ben’s lore corner before answering your questions with Jomi.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

