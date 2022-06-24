 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split, Jason Derulo Sings Opera, and Ben Affleck Has a Pepsi Machine

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘Showgirls’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split after two years and Bill Nye is getting married (1:00). Jason Derulo took a break midway through his concert to sing some opera (10:30). This week’s Cringe Mode is Showgirls (20:17). And why does Ben Affleck need a personal fountain machine that has both Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke (47:02)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Links mentioned on the podcast today: Abortionfunds.org, Abortionfinder.org, PlannedParenthood.org, and usow.org/repro

