Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split, Jason Derulo Sings Opera, and Ben Affleck Has a Pepsi Machine



Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split after two years and Bill Nye is getting married (1:00). Jason Derulo took a break midway through his concert to sing some opera (10:30). This week’s Cringe Mode is Showgirls (20:17). And why does Ben Affleck need a personal fountain machine that has both Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke (47:02)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Links mentioned on the podcast today: Abortionfunds.org, Abortionfinder.org, PlannedParenthood.org, and usow.org/repro

