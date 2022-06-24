Poisonous Crumbles, Gucci Cocktails, and Tasting Magnum Duet Ice Cream Bars

This week, Juliet and Jacoby investigate the French Lentil and Leek Crumbles from Daily Harvest that sent people to the hospital. Then, they discuss the sinking of Hong Kong’s floating restaurant and debate the necessity of Gucci’s new pre-made cocktail. For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet and Jacoby try Magnum Ice Cream’s newly released Duet Bars, and close the show with their personal food news.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Devon Manze and Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
