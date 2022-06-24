 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Poisonous Crumbles, Gucci Cocktails, and Tasting Magnum Duet Ice Cream Bars

Plus, the sinking of Hong Kong’s famous floating restaurant

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Photo by Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby investigate the French Lentil and Leek Crumbles from Daily Harvest that sent people to the hospital. Then, they discuss the sinking of Hong Kong’s floating restaurant and debate the necessity of Gucci’s new pre-made cocktail. For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet and Jacoby try Magnum Ice Cream’s newly released Duet Bars, and close the show with their personal food news.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Devon Manze and Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

‘Elvis,’ ‘Walk Hard,’ and the Top Five Music Biopics

Sean and Amanda discuss Baz Luhrmann’s latest before being joined by Adam Nayman to discuss the influence of ‘Walk Hard’ and their all-time music biopics

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Can the Thunder Build Their Future Around the Thin Towers?

Two of the greatest string beans in NBA history are teaming up in Oklahoma City, with Chet Holmgren joining Andrej Pokusevski. What will the Thunder’s experimental front court look like? Nothing we’ve seen before.

By Rodger Sherman

The Winners and Losers of the 2022 NBA Draft

The draft started off with a major surprise, but most of the fireworks came from the picks themselves, as the trade market went cold. Here’s who came out on top, and who bottomed out, on draft night.

By The Ringer Staff

Judge Walks It Off, and What Did the Knicks Do?

Plus, assessing Kyrie rumors and talking the Yankees’ 2022 Campaign with Nicky T

By John Jastremski

NBA Draftapalooza: Kyrie Drama, Paolo to Orlando, and OKC Gets Frisky

Bill and Ringer NBA staffers discuss everything happening on draft night

By Bill Simmons, Ryen Russillo, and 3 more

Vince McMahon’s Walmart Greeter Era, and ‘Forbidden Door’ Preview

David and Kaz discuss Vince McMahon’s recent appearances, the upcoming fight between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and AEW’s ‘Forbidden Door’

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide