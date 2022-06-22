Obi-Wan and Ooontz-Ooontz



Justin and Micah open by diving into the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, discussing the action, character arcs, and what they are looking for in the season finale (1:11). To close the show, they talk about Drake’s latest release Honestly, Nevermind, his efforts at making a dance album, and the discourse that has surrounded it (20:25).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the ‘Sound Only’ syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

