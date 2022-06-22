 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Obi-Wan and Ooontz-Ooontz

Justin and Micah discuss the ‘Star Wars’ series and Drake’s new album

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Disney+


Justin and Micah open by diving into the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, discussing the action, character arcs, and what they are looking for in the season finale (1:11). To close the show, they talk about Drake’s latest release Honestly, Nevermind, his efforts at making a dance album, and the discourse that has surrounded it (20:25).

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

