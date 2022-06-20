Dave Chang Goes to Italy

With his trip to Italy in the rearview, Dave takes to the mic to break down the surprising highs and occasional luggage-related lows of a week or so overseas, as well as: hotel-room tipping, Italian airport food, looking at the countryside from a train, bringing salumi on the flight back, Friulian wine, simple trattorias in the middle of nowhere, Negroni spritzes, not taking photos, Vecchia Roma, carciofi fritti, Gambero Rosso, eating oxtail and antipasti at Cesare al Casaletto, wedding vongole, Safi Bahcall, sizing up the Sistine Chapel, gelato vs. ice cream, and a pizza-pocket meal at a Roman mall McDonald’s.
Host: Dave Chang
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor
