McGregor-Masvidal Speculation, the Paddy Pimblett Build, Booking the Bantamweights, and Should Jon Jones Get a Title Shot?



With Petesy off enjoying Guinnesses at a wedding, 3CAT (Ariel, Chuck, and TST) take to Spotify Live to discuss:

—Recent Twitter exchanges between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor, and whether it means we could see the two superstars locked together in the cage in the near future (3:35)

—Paddy Pimblett’s UFC London opponent, Jordan Leavitt (13:55)

—Tomorrow night’s UFC heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and main event king Alexander Volkov, and if Jon Jones could hear a callout if Rozenstruik wins (34:42)

—The stalemate at the top of the men’s 135-pound division (44:22)

And to cap it all off, calls from the best community in MMA, which may or may not include another Heelwani 10-7 (53:37).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

