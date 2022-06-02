 clock menu more-arrow no yes

McGregor-Masvidal Speculation, the Paddy Pimblett Build, Booking the Bantamweights, and Should Jon Jones Get a Title Shot?

The guys discuss the upcoming UFC main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov

By Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall
Chopard Host The Dinner ‘Chopard Loves Cinema’ Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Chopard


With Petesy off enjoying Guinnesses at a wedding, 3CAT (Ariel, Chuck, and TST) take to Spotify Live to discuss:

—Recent Twitter exchanges between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor, and whether it means we could see the two superstars locked together in the cage in the near future (3:35)

—Paddy Pimblett’s UFC London opponent, Jordan Leavitt (13:55)

—Tomorrow night’s UFC heavyweight main event between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and main event king Alexander Volkov, and if Jon Jones could hear a callout if Rozenstruik wins (34:42)

—The stalemate at the top of the men’s 135-pound division (44:22)

And to cap it all off, calls from the best community in MMA, which may or may not include another Heelwani 10-7 (53:37).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

