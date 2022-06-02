Plunging Into Pizza With Wylie Dufresne



Wylie Dufresne blazed a relentlessly creative trail for a generation of adventurous restaurants—and more recently, he’s been making pizza. It was only a matter of time before he returned to the show to tell Dave and Chris what he’s learned, and why there might be hope for the homemade-pizza practitioner after all. Also: taking salads off the menu, post-grunge food, Wylie’s slice order, holding pizza like a teacup, folding a hamburger in half, reverse-engineering TJ’s cacio e pepe, Chris’s pizza-shop pitch, and a glimpse of Wylie’s red-sauce formula.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Wylie Dufresne

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Jordan Bass and Lala Rasor

