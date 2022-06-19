UFC Austin Reaction: Josh Emmett Wins a Close One—Should He Get a Title Shot? Plus, Kevin Holland Impresses at 170.



After a night filled with violent knockouts, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindnehall, and TST take to Spotify Live to discuss all the action in Austin, TX, including:

Josh Emmett’s split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar and if the judges got it right (5:40)

Emmett’s place in the featherweight title picture (10:55)

Another impressive welterweight performance from Kevin Holland (21:25)

The cursed fight that is Cowboy Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon (32:53)

And other impressive fighters from the night. Plus, some calls from the best community in MMA.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

