UFC Austin Reaction: Josh Emmett Wins a Close One—Should He Get a Title Shot? Plus, Kevin Holland Impresses at 170.

The guys discuss all the action in Austin, including Josh Emmett’s split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar

By Ariel Helwani and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Emmett Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images


After a night filled with violent knockouts, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindnehall, and TST take to Spotify Live to discuss all the action in Austin, TX, including:

  • Josh Emmett’s split-decision victory over Calvin Kattar and if the judges got it right (5:40)
  • Emmett’s place in the featherweight title picture (10:55)
  • Another impressive welterweight performance from Kevin Holland (21:25)
  • The cursed fight that is Cowboy Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon (32:53)

And other impressive fighters from the night. Plus, some calls from the best community in MMA.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

