‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 5 Deep Dive



Mal and Joanna take a trip back to Coruscant and dive deep into the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. But first, they begin by giving their thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones spinoff news (06:07). Then they sink their teeth into this new episode and the major themes and revelations within (18:23). They are also joined by Ben Lindberg, who provides an education on Force Ghost lore (02:07:39), as well as Jomi to answer your mailbag questions (02:27:04).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Guest: Ben Lindberg

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

