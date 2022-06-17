 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna take a trip back to Coruscant and dive deep into this new episode and the major themes and revelations within

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Joanna take a trip back to Coruscant and dive deep into the fifth episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. But first, they begin by giving their thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones spinoff news (06:07). Then they sink their teeth into this new episode and the major themes and revelations within (18:23). They are also joined by Ben Lindberg, who provides an education on Force Ghost lore (02:07:39), as well as Jomi to answer your mailbag questions (02:27:04).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Ben Lindberg
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

