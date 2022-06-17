 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A British Gum Heist, the New World Record Chicken Nugget, and Tasting “Healthy Coke”

Plus, getting to the bottom of Cam Newton’s Atlanta airport cake fiasco

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby put on their detective hats to get to the bottom of Cam Newton’s Atlanta airport cake fiasco. Then, they discuss an accident straight out of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory and share their thoughts on the family that was accidentally poisoning themselves. For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet and Jacoby make the “Healthy Coke” that’s taking over TikTok, and close the show with their personal food news.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

