Leon Edwards Gets His Moment, the 205-Pound Title Picture, and Does TJ Deserve a Title Shot?



Live on the world’s no. 1 live audio app, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll discuss the week in MMA storylines, covering topics like:

—Talk of TJ Dillashaw fighting Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight belt (5:32)

—Leon Edwards’ chances of upsetting Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in August (19:33)

—The light heavyweight title picture (30:55)

—Zabit Magomedsharipov’s retirement (1:04:14)

Plus, a hypothetical discussion about an MMA Hall of Fame, news of 3PAC’s plans for International Fight Week in Las Vegas (1:09:16), and calls from the community!

Next episode: Saturday, June 19, immediately following the end of Kattar vs. Emmett. Download the Spotify Live app and/or follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify to get all the latest updates.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify