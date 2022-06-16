What It Takes to Make Great Pasta With Evan Funke



Six months in, Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf is one of the hottest tables in Hollywood—but getting there took 15 years of obsession with the practice of pasta, where lessons are learned one tortelloni at a time. Evan and Dave discuss the long climb to the mountaintop, plus: George Carlin, Thomas Bernhard, staying true to your vision, Hosteria Giusti, L.A. glamor, eating pasta for analytical purposes, what a Caprese salad tastes like on Capri, a priori deliciousness, Jimi Hendrix, tagliatelle mouthfeel, using failure as your North Star, the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, and where Evan wants Dave to eat in Rome.

Host: Dave Chang

Guest: Evan Funke

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Additional Production: Chris Ying, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

