 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What It Takes to Make Great Pasta With Evan Funke

Plus, talking Caprese salad flavor in Capri, priori deliciousness, and using failure as your North Star

By Dave Chang
Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Six months in, Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf is one of the hottest tables in Hollywood—but getting there took 15 years of obsession with the practice of pasta, where lessons are learned one tortelloni at a time. Evan and Dave discuss the long climb to the mountaintop, plus: George Carlin, Thomas Bernhard, staying true to your vision, Hosteria Giusti, L.A. glamor, eating pasta for analytical purposes, what a Caprese salad tastes like on Capri, a priori deliciousness, Jimi Hendrix, tagliatelle mouthfeel, using failure as your North Star, the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, and where Evan wants Dave to eat in Rome.

Host: Dave Chang
Guest: Evan Funke
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Additional Production: Chris Ying, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

‘Ms. Marvel’ Honors and Reinvents the Traditional Superhero Origin Story

Kamala Khan’s origin story as Ms. Marvel echoes others in the MCU, but it also puts its own distinctive spin on a familiar formula

By Daniel Chin

Chris Jones and the Plan to Govern Arkansas

Bakari talks to Chris about the governor’s role in school safety and the plan to speak to and get the votes of former Donald Trump supporters

By Bakari Sellers

All These Years Later, ‘Wall-E’ Still Has a Hold

The tale of a trash compactor from the future who’s desperate for connection isn’t just one of Pixar’s unlikeliest successes, but its most arresting and prescient

By Adam Nayman

No, Really: Just Who Is Buzz Lightyear in ‘Lightyear’?

Come on, the premise is obvious: it’s a toy from a franchise turned into a fake astronaut in a movie-within-a-movie that a kid from the first movie watched

By Miles Surrey

Chet’s Best Fit, Jabari’s Ceiling, and More NBA Draft Talk With Sam Vecenie. Plus, the Rise of International Talent With NBA Associate VP Chris Ebersole.

Breaking down the top prospects ahead of the NBA draft

By Ryen Russillo

Everybody Loses in the PGA-LIV Golf Schism

A standoff between the PGA and an upstart tour backed by the Saudi Arabian government has divided the sport. The short-term future of golf is two Triple-A leagues rolling around in the mud with each other.

By Kevin Clark