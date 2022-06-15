 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Trouble in Paradise

Jason checks in from vacation to discuss the White Sox’s recent struggles

By Jason Goff
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason brings you inside his vacation in Belize before going into the mess that is the Chicago White Sox (04:43). From the “Fire Tony” chants to all the recent injuries, the Sox are just in a bad vibe right now. The Bears’ training camp is underway, but don’t expect much to get excited about this season (27:25). Jason reflects back as 24 years ago, Michael Jordan played his last game as a Bull, beating the Jazz in Game 6 of the Finals to secure his 6th NBA championship (38:38).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

