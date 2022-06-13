The ‘Barry’ Season Finale. Plus, ‘Hacks’ Season 2 With Creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs



Chris and Andy talk about the Season 3 finale of Barry and what puts this show in the conversation for best things they’ve seen this year (1:00). Then they talk briefly about the new Ben Whishaw show This Is Going to Hurt (27:50), before Andy is joined by Hacks creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs to talk about the second season of the show (37:41).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Guests: Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs

Producer: Kaya McMullen

