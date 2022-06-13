 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The ‘Barry’ Season Finale. Plus, ‘Hacks’ Season 2 With Creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs

Chris and Andy also discuss the new series ‘This Is Going to Hurt’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Photo by Karen Ballard/HBO Max


Chris and Andy talk about the Season 3 finale of Barry and what puts this show in the conversation for best things they’ve seen this year (1:00). Then they talk briefly about the new Ben Whishaw show This Is Going to Hurt (27:50), before Andy is joined by Hacks creators Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs to talk about the second season of the show (37:41).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guests: Jen Statsky, Lucia Aniello, and Paul W. Downs
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

